SPC presents lucrative opportunities to foreign publishing investors at FIBF

SPC has held a series of meetings, introducing publishers to Sharjah’s and the UAE’s attractive and advantageous free zone business environment that offers foreign investor 100 percent ownership of their businesses, coupled with SPC’s best-in-class infrastructure replete with fully-equipped office spaces, and comprehensive allied services like printing, licensing and distribution.

The list of organisations with which the SPC discussed venues of collaboration comprised 29 entities, including Ingram Content Group, an international USA-based organisation dedicated to publishing print and digital books, with 50-year experience in the book industry. Through latest digital technologies and inventions in the field of book publishing and distribution, Ingram seeks to explore and create new channels aimed at ensuring the success of publishers, retailers, libraries and teachers, and facilitate their access to the books they need.

Simon & Schuster International Sales’ group, which is dedicated to supporting its customers in the field of book exportation and retailing, ensuring that readers from around the world can access its titles; African Publishers Network (APNET) founded in 1992, to promote and strengthen the literature of indigenous peoples across Africa, and be an agent of positive change in its communities through books, were also in talks with SPC.

Possible collaboration was also discussed with the American Psychological Association (APA), which aims to enhance psychological wellbeing, and improve the research techniques in this field, as well as implement the results and recommendations of the research. The leading book distribution company in the Middle East, Sabeel, which provides customers with the latest titles in many languages with delivery service has also held discussions with SPC.

Salim Omar Salim, Director of SPC, said: “We continue our efforts to reach out to more players in the international publishing industry to highlight the potential business expansion opportunities that SPC offers in this vibrant sector, which is experiencing remarkable growth in the UAE. Thanks to the vision and support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who believes in culture and the role of books in opening new horizons for intellectual and knowledge exchange in the world.”

“We cannot speak about an integral cultural growth and strong human relations between all nations worldwide without a vibrant publishing sector as it is a wellspring of knowledge and makes development in all fields possible. SPC, welcomes more international peers who are sure to benefit from our premier facility, great connectivity and of course Sharjah’s strategic location between the east and west,” he added.

Sharjah Publishing City was established in 2017 as the world’s very first publishing free zone offering those in the book industry the opportunity to capitalise on an array of benefits emerging from operating within a free zone environment. Further benefits also include the ideal location, at the epicenter of the globe with all the advantages of having the MENA, African and Asian region’s marketplace to hand.

Investment in cultural and educational pursuits is high on the list of priorities for His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. Thus, SPC has been established as a conduit of investment into creating a thriving book industry in the world. It keeps with the overall mission of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), to foster investment and growth in the publishing and printing sector within the UAE and the International community.