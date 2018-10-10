'E88 Market' outdoor family festival start Nov 23 in Sharjah

Being hosted for the first time at the convention centre’s premises, 'E88 Market' is a 12-day entertainment festival for the entire family – the foodie, the art lover, the shopper and trendsetter who wants to spend time outdoors in the UAE's wonderful winter season, enjoy great food and dessert delights. The event offers visitors a variety of shops selling fashion, accessory items, art, crafts and others.

The market will offer a safe and fully-equipped play area for kids, an outdoor cinema, live cooking sessions, and lots more. Lovers of all thing food, be it the process of creating it or photographing and marketing it creatively, E88 is bringing workshops that will cover all bases.

Hanan Al Mahmoud, General Director of JRCC, said: “The ‘E88 Market’ is a unique festival for the entire family, and has been designed to bring people together to enjoy good fun, food, shopping and a lively community vibe outdoors, at a time when the weather in the UAE is spectacular. This is the first time we are organising this market, which will hopefully serve as a platform for participating businesses to connect and network with the community, and showcase their brand and products to patrons.”

She added: “The event will be a foodies paradise with a variety of traditional and international culinary delicacies in the offering – one of the many ways we are trying to promote interaction and openness between different cultures and peoples. The market also packs a punch for craft lovers and fashion enthusiasts. The event seeks to further the UAE’s enthusiastic spirit of bringing people from different backgrounds together, and indulge in a vibrant, shared experience.”

Al Mahmoud concluded that the E88 Market supports Emirati entrepreneurs, offering them an opportunity to showcase their products and services, in line with the vision of the UAE and Sharjah to boost entrepreneurship and start-ups.