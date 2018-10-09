Thikrayat Ma'tuq: SIH adapts technology to communicate its message

  • Tuesday 09, October 2018 in 6:23 PM
Sharjah 24: Thikrayat Ma'tuq, Director of Exhibitions and Acquisitions Department at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, confirmed that the Institute's participation in GITEX Technology Week 2018 will be unique in ways of communicating and passing on heritage to new generations in an easy and technological method.
She added that SIH's participation in GITEX Technology Week 2018, which starts on 14 October, is part of the Institute's vision to connect with new generations through modern scientific techniques.
 
In an exclusive statement to "Sharjah 24", Ma'tuq pointed out that the Institute seeks to adapt technology in the service of heritage in its tangible and intangible forms, to reach this generation by the fastest possible means, explaining that the Institute will use virtual reality technology to display some stories of UAE heritage to the public.