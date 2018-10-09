Thikrayat Ma'tuq: SIH adapts technology to communicate its message

She added that SIH's participation in GITEX Technology Week 2018, which starts on 14 October, is part of the Institute's vision to connect with new generations through modern scientific techniques.

In an exclusive statement to "Sharjah 24", Ma'tuq pointed out that the Institute seeks to adapt technology in the service of heritage in its tangible and intangible forms, to reach this generation by the fastest possible means, explaining that the Institute will use virtual reality technology to display some stories of UAE heritage to the public.