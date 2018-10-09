World's largest book fair set to open in Frankfurt

Organizers say the event continues to grow, with 3 per cent more exhibitors in 2018 than last year. In 2017, more than a quarter of a million people visited the book fair.

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is due to speak at the opening press conference on Tuesday morning, and in the evening the European Union's foreign policy chief, Frederica Mogherini, is scheduled to address the opening ceremony.

This year's guest country is Georgia, which is featured in its own pavilion. Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze is expected at the evening's launch ceremony.

The 70th annual Frankfurt Book Fair is scheduled to run from Wednesday until Sunday, with the first few days open to professionals and the weekend open to the general public.

The programme lists some 3,700 events over the course of the fair, with 9,800 reporters accredited to cover the fair.

The jury that awarded Mahlke the prize, which is worth 25,000 euros (28,500 dollars), described her novel as an "impressive event" in German literature.