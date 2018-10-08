SIH launches its smart application at GITEX 2018

  • Monday 08, October 2018 in 1:33 PM
Sharjah 24: Through its participation in GITEX Technology Week 2018, the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) seeks to brief the public on the tangible and intangible heritage by using various modern technologies.
His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), underscored the importance of the Institute's participation in GITEX Technology Week, which aims at briefing the public on the SIH’s main events and activities, highlighting SIH’s role and efforts in various fields. 
 
During the GITEX Technology Week 2018, the Sharjah Institute for Heritage will showcase its website , its smartphone applications, in addition to several other technologies.
 
His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam expressed the Institute’s keenness to participate in various international and local events and activities in order to exchange knowledge and experiences. 