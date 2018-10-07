Dr. Khalid Al Hindasi: Sharjah Ruler provides all means of support for SIH

Dr. Al Hindasi also hailed SIH’s efforts and its management’s keenness to disseminate the culture of preserving the heritage and instilling it in the memory of generations across the emirate.

In an exclusive statement to “ Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of the training course the Institute organised Sunday in Dibba Al Hisn, Dr. Al Hindasi said that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah is keen to provide all means of necessary support to achieve the mission and objectives of the Institute, and harness all the financial and human resources potentials to enable it to play its role to the fullest.