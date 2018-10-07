Dr. Saeed Al Haddad: Preserving heritage is a community responsibility that requires concerted efforts

Dr. Al Haddad said that the Institute is intensifying its training courses and its introductory meetings with various segments of society and its strategic partners from government departments.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of the training course the Institute organised Sunday in Dibba Al Hisn, Dr. Al Haddad added that organising such courses is important in raising awareness of the importance of heritage and ways to preserve it.

Dr. Al Haddad concluded by pointing out that heritage conservation is a community responsibility that should be achieved by combining all efforts and triggering the self-responsibility of all individuals and institutions.