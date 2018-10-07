Dr. Ahmed Morsi hails SIH efforts to preserve heritage

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of the training course the Institute organised Sunday in Dibba Al Hisn, Dr. Morsi affirmed that SIH has taken long strides in intensifying its activities that have reached all corners of the emirate including the opening of branches in Khorfakkan, Kalba and Dibba Al Hisn while a new branch is expected to be opened in Al Dhaid over the upcoming period.

Dr. Morsi said that the Institute, through a well-structured and precise plan, works on scientifically collecting, documenting and classifying data and results of researches and studies in the area of heritage in a database supported by accurate and comprehensive digital archiving system, not to mention the recruitment of specialists in all heritage - related fields.

Concluding his statement, Dr. Morsi praised the unlimited support for the Institute and its activities by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, enabling the Institute to achieve its mission in preserving heritage and identity.