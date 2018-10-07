Noura Al Kaabi visits ‘Subversive Forms of Social Sculpture’ exhibition

During the tour, the Minister viewed a selection of artworks by Saudi Arabian, Abdulnaser Gharem, and Austrian, Heimo Zobernig - two prolific talents producing works of great importance in the global conceptual art scene.

While visiting ‘Subversive Forms of Social Sculpture’, Al Kaabi examined some of the most acclaimed pieces created by the two artists, including large installations, films and paintings.

The Minister also met with Gharem, who explained processes and inspirations behind his thought-provoking artworks at Sharjah Art Museum. Gharem, a renowned talent who has exhibited around the world, spoke with Al- Kaabi about his efforts in exposing new audiences to conceptual art and his work with youngsters at his studio in Riyadh.

Visitors to ‘Subversive Forms of Social Sculpture’ will have the chance to explore and experience the world from a new and different perspective through one of a kind art collection.

Manal Ataya, SMA Director-General, said, "We were honoured to welcome Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, to the Sharjah Art Museum."

"Al Kaabi’s continuous support of art and culture events across the UAE is an indication of her ongoing efforts to promote the regional art scene," she added.

An exciting introduction to a new season of exhibits and activities organised by Sharjah Museums Authority, ‘Subversive Forms of Social Sculpture’ is open to members of the public until 17th November.