Amman to host 'International Date Palm Festival'

In a press statement, Dr. Abdulwahab Zayed, Secretary-General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, said that the festival will strengthen the international presence of Jordanian dates, especially the 'Majhool date', which has seen success in the Jordanian date farming industry and accounts for some 14 percent of global production.

He also pointed out that a scientific seminar, which is part of the festival, will see the participation of over 20 international researchers and scholars specialising in date palm agriculture and date production, who will present 17 scientific papers in three categories.

Khalid Hunaifat, Jordanian Minister of Agriculture, said that the festival highlights the efforts of the Ministry of Agriculture to develop the date palm sector and the production of Jordanian dates, especially the Majhool date, grown on 500,000 palm trees in Jordan.