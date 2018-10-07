Department of Culture, Al Qasimia University launch second edition of Arabic calligraphy

The initiative comes in line with the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to teach Arabic calligraphy to different segments of society.

Commenting on the event, Mohammad Al Qaseer, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs of the Department, highlighted the importance of this initiative to teach and improve the Arabic calligraphy in order to expand and reach the different segments of society.

This cooperation between the Department of Culture and Al Qasimia University aims to improve the level of the students’ Arabic calligraphy, develop their written skills, encourage outstanding talents, and enhance their talents in the field of calligraphy.