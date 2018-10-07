Abdulaziz Al Musallam participates in Irbid 3rd Conference in Jordan

During the Conference, His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, who was honoured as a guest of honour, presented several working papers that highlight the emirate of Sharjah's interest in cultural heritage , stressing on the constant efforts of the Sharjah Heritage Institute in this field.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam met with a number of specialists and experts in the field of Jordanian cultural heritage and briefed them on the SIH’s activities and programs.

During the official tours, His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam visited Yarmouk University, one of the oldest universities in Jordan and the Arab world. Discussing ways of cooperation between the Sharjah Heritage Institute and the University, His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam was received by the President of the University, Vice President and a number of deans.