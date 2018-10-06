Cairo to host Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity honouring ceremony

This came while Dr. Enas Abdul Dayem, Egyptian Minister of Culture received Mohammad Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs of the Department of Culture in Sharjah.

During the meeting, Al Qaseer conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to the Egyptian minister. His Highness’ selection of Cairo, the Arab Culture gate, as a venue for honouring the winners of Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity was also discussed at the meeting.

Dr. Enas lauded the pioneering role of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, on all levels, especially the cultural role which contributed to the preservation of the reality of Arab cultural movement and the care for Arab youth through Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity, which cares for their talents and creativity, and ensures that the Arab library is enriched by these creative achievements, making Sharjah worthy of the title of the permanent capital of Arab and Islamic culture.

Al Qaseer said that Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity, unlike other awards in the field, which target professionals, supports the creativity of young people and takes them to brilliance and excellence supporting them financially and morally.

During the meeting, the Opera House and the Culture Council Hall in Cairo were selected to host the Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity honouring ceremony.