Sharjah to host Tunisian Heritage Week in October

To this end, The ‘Cultural Heritage Weeks’ Committee recently held a coordination meeting with Lutfi Ben Amer, the Consul General of the Republic of Tunisia in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, to prepare for the Tunisian Heritage Week.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) said that Tunisia will take part in the World Heritage Weeks this month, in order to present, through this hosting, its ancient heritage, delve into the depths of history and learn from the treasures of science, knowledge, civilisation and culture. Through the event, Dr. Al Musallam added that heritage lovers will enjoy paintings, heritage and popular shows, events and activities, that acquaint them with more of the Tunisia's rich heritage.

Hailing the diversity of the Tunisian heritage, Dr. Al Musallam explained that Tunisian folklore is a collection of cultural knowledge and cognitive concepts, based on historical and cultural depth. It includes stories, proverbs, tales, literature and folk songs.