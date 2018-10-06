Jordan the host of 16th edition of the Sharjah Narrative Forum

The forum, which is held annually by the Department of Culture in Sharjah under a new title and look on a subject of art of narration is aimed at the dissemination of arts and literature, in which critics, writers and Arab novelists.

The Jordanian Minister of Culture welcomed the initiative of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to hold the Forum in Amman, Jordan, in addition to His Highness’ other initiatives including the Arab Theatre Festival 2012, the opening of the Poetry House in Mafraq Governorate (2015) and the Rum Festival this year.

She said that the ministry welcomes the proposals of the Department of Culture in Sharjah on the topics of the forum, which will shed light on the local and Arab cultural scene in the field of narration through the participation of Jordanian cultural bodies that include many innovators in this field.

For his part, Abdullah Al Owais said that the selection of Amman as a host of the sixteenth edition of the Sharjah Narrative Forum is due to its important Arab and cultural presence across the Arab world. He added that this step was in line with the initiative of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.