Mohammed bin Huaiden: Cultural caravan reflects authenticity of Al Dhaid and its popular heritage

He hailed Sharjah’s very important role in preserving the identity and heritage of the people through its targeted and diverse cultural activities.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of the Cultural Caravan, organised by the Department on Thursday, Bin Huaiden said that the caravan, which included several cultural activities, including theatric shows, operetta, folk poetry evenings and a number of folklore songs and dances, attracted all segments of the society as they targeted children, women and men.

In conclusion, Bin Huwaiden affirmed that the caravan succeeded in conveying its message to the public by adhering to heritage and genuine customs, being an integral part of the identity of this region, its cultural component and indigenous heritage.