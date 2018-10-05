Mohammed bin Huaiden: Cultural caravan reflects authenticity of Al Dhaid and its popular heritage

  • Friday 05, October 2018 in 4:40 PM
Sharjah 24: Dr. Mohammed bin Huwaiden, Chairman of Dhaid Municipal Council, praised the efforts of the Department of Culture in organising the Cultural Caravan in Al Dhaid, which he said, is a mirror that reflects the city's authenticity and its heritage and people’s popular heritage.
He hailed Sharjah’s very important role in preserving the identity and heritage of the people through its targeted and diverse cultural activities.
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of the Cultural Caravan, organised by the Department on Thursday, Bin Huaiden said that the caravan, which included several cultural activities, including theatric shows, operetta, folk poetry evenings and a number of folklore songs and dances, attracted all segments of the society as they targeted children, women and men. 
 
In conclusion, Bin Huwaiden affirmed that the caravan succeeded in conveying its message to the public by adhering to heritage and genuine customs, being an integral part of the identity of this region, its cultural component and indigenous heritage.