Mohammed Al Suwaiji: ‘Culture Department’ keen to bring cultural caravans to all Sharjah areas

He added that the department is working hard to diversify its activities and achieve the elements of inclusiveness in its content and geographical scope.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of the launch of Al Dhaid Cultural Caravan, Al Suwaiji explained that as part of the department’s philosophy and strategic plan for the second half of this year, the cultural caravan in Al Dhaid was organised with a unique combination of folklore, theatre, poetry and dramatic performances.

In conclusion, Al Suwaiji praised the efforts of Al Dhaid’s Municipal Council and Municipality for their cooperation with the department in contributing to the success of the caravan and achieving its objectives to highlight and consolidate the popular heritage of the city and emphasise the identity of its social fabric with all its cultural components.