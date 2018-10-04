The Cultural Caravan in Al Dhaid evokes the City’s rich history and long-standing heritage

The event was held in the presence of Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, deputy Chief of Sharjah Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan; Khamis Al Suwaidi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of Sharjah Government Department of Districts and Villages; Dr. Mohammed bin Huwaiden, Chairman of Al Dhaid Municipal Council and Mohammed Al Suwaiji, director of the Eastern Region section at the Department of Culture and other officials as well as a host of residents from the Central and Eastern Regions.

The activities of the caravan, which was hosted by the Heritage Village, began with the opening of a plastic art exhibition, which included dozens of distinctive paintings celebrating the Emirati women along with oil paintings painted by artists of art centres in the Eastern Region.

Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, opened an exhibition of the sidelines of the caravan, which included many creative ceramic works, as well as some of the distinctive manuscripts.

The audience enjoyed a distinctive show of folk songs and dances of the Dibba military band, poetry evening and other folkloric dances.

Then, Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, accompanied by Dr. Mohammed bin Huwaiden and Mohammed Al Suwaiji honoured participants and sponsors of the caravan.