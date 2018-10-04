'Jewel of Roman Empire' faces Libya dangers

But the world heritage site is classed as "endangered" by UNESCO, its majestic structures pockmarked by mortar and small arms fire.

Shell casings and bullets still litter the surrounding earth, a year after clashes between rival armed groups.

Locals say snipers positioned themselves at the top of the amphitheatre, once a jewel of the Roman Empire.

Bringing bloodshed back to the gladiatorial arena some 18 centuries after it was built, 39 people were killed and 300 wounded in the fighting.

Today, the site around 70 kilometres (45 miles) from the capital lies eerily abandoned, encircled by parched grass and weeds.

Since the toppling and killing of Libya's dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a 2011 uprising, Sabratha has become a key departure point for illegal migration.

Smugglers and militias have profited amply from a chronic security vacuum.

It is from the long and deserted shores a few kilometres (miles) from ancient Sabratha that most migrants start their perilous boat journeys towards Europe.