Art rebels Basquiat and Schiele face off in Paris shows

Although the black New Yorker who began as a graffiti artist and the early 20th-century Viennese painter came from very different worlds and eras, both lived hard, died young and battled their demons on canvas.

"Their gaze goes right through us," said Suzanne Page, the director of the Foundation Louis Vuitton staging both retrospectives.

While Basquiat personified the rebellion of the young New York street artists of the 1980s who stormed the grand galleries, Schiele's erotic charge exploded out of the city where Freud was challenging taboos about sex and developing his theories of psychoanalysis.

The heads and bodies they painted show "the human being from the interior to the exterior", Page told AFP.

"Both were prolific and had protean talent, both were on missions which went beyond them, both worked in deep waters," she said.

Basquiat, who came from a mixed Haitian and Puerto Rican family, is now the most expensive American painter ever, with one of his skull paintings selling for $110.5 million (95 million euros) in New York last year.