Bruegel the Elder masterpieces in Vienna world first

Ahead of the 450th anniversary of his death next year, the Kunsthistorisches Museum (KHM) is hosting an unparalleled exhibition of 27 of his paintings and 60 drawings and prints.

And it will notably reunite for the first time two versions of Bruegel's iconic "Tower of Babel" masterpiece and four from his cycle of "Seasons".

Bringing together Bruegel's masterpieces into a single exhibition that has been six years in preparation was "something of a miracle", co-curator Sabine Penot told AFP.

Many of the international loans were so old and fragile that they hardly ever travelled and many of the works to go on show had never before left their hometowns.

"Everyone knows Bruegel, whether it be from reproductions on calendars or on biscuit tins. But never before have so many of his works been gathered in one place," Penot said.

The KHM had something of a head start, as it already owned 12 Bruegel paintings, including one of the "Tower of Babel", "Peasant Wedding", "Children's Games" and three of the "Seasons".

That was because Bruegel's works "were collected very early on by two members of the Habsburg family, Archduke Ernest, who ruled the Netherlands, and his brother, Emperor Rudolf II", said art historian Alice Hoppe-Harnoncourt.

And from there, a number of institutions, particularly in Belgium, agreed to collaborate for this exhibition, Penot said.