Frankfurt Book Fair expects 3 per cent more exhibitors in 2018

Just over a week before the book fair starts, the organizers said on Monday they expect to have 7,000 exhibitors from 105 countries this year, with 9,800 reporters accredited to cover the fair.

Last year, more than a quarter of a million people visited the book fair.

The 70th annual Frankfurt Book Fair is scheduled to run from October 10 to 14, with the first few days open to professionals and the weekend open to the general public.

The programme lists some 3,700 events over the course of the fair.

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Frederica Mogherini, is scheduled to open the fair with a speech on October 9.

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is due to speak at the opening press conference.

This year's guest country is Georgia. Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze is expected to open his country's pavilion.