Al Dhaid Public Library organises ‘Human Library’ event

Comprised of a discussion panel themed ‘Facing the Challenges’, the event brought together expert personalities whose success stories inspired people to act upon their dreams in their humanitarian and practical fields.

Many individuals shared their dreams and aspirations with experts in specific fields. The event helped them nurture their intellectuality through exploring success stories and imbibing the lessons learned. Thus, enabling them to make the most of their challenges and hurdles that faces them in their lives. The event exemplified a stimulus that can lead to fulfilment of their aspirations and ambitions.

The event also comprised a host of influencers who successfully acted as agents of positive change, including cancer survivors, who were able to fight and defeat cancers. They shared stories of how they handled the critical treatment period, setting a positive example for all cancer patients.

The event included a host of differently abled persons, who spoke about their inspiring success stories and expertise in facing the challenges of disability and their role as effective and influential individuals in their jobs and communities.

The event sought to expand cultural knowledge for many individuals, whom were provided with a collection of books that addressed their topics of interest. They studied those books to learn lessons from the author’s experiences. Also, to hone their skills and acquire new ones from their discussion with expert participants.

Sara Al Marzouqi, Manager of SPL, said: “The Human Library event is an ideal opportunity to harness human experiences and expertise within a humanitarian community-based framework, with the aim of transforming them into positive inspiring examples that can benefit all segments of the community, regardless of race or nationality.”

“Each person received a book full of stories and lessons that can be shared with others. Through this event, we helped many individuals to explore experiences and expertise, in a simple, yet practical and engaging manner to drive a greater impact on all participants. We have plans to organise the Human Library event regularly at all six Sharjah Libraries,” she added.