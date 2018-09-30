UAE Embassy promotes Emirati heritage in Cuba

The function- attended by a number of representatives of Cuban ministries as well as from a number of cultural and media organisations - featured documentaries that presented some insight into authentic Emirati traditions, lifestyles, handicrafts and cuisine, with the ambassador doubling on the importance of cultural exchange to promote ties between world peoples.

The attendees expressed admiration for the impressive advancements made by the UAE in a short span of time, lauding the growing interest exhibited by the government in promoting cultural dialogue with various world nations.