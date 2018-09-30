Golden-age glitterati return on canvas to old Lebanon hotel

Arab diplomats, French and British officers, but also Egyptian film stars all flocked to the Sofar Grand Hotel before the 1975-1990 conflict forced it to close down.

This month, the hotel opened its doors to the public for the first time in decades to exhibit dozens of works celebrating the hotel's past by British artist Tom Young.

"This place is just full of history," says the 45-year-old painter, who researched the building's past for the project.

"It was once one of the greatest hotels in the Middle East," explains the blond artist, who has been living in Lebanon for 10 years.

"It was where kings and princesses and emirs and generals used to meet -- also the most famous singers of the day."

Built in 1892 under Ottoman rule by Lebanon's wealthy Sursock family, the forgotten hotel today lies near a disused train station in the village of Sofar some 30 kilometres (20 miles) east of Beirut.

Despite the war, the Middle East's first casino has maintained its impressive facade. Sunlight spills into the deserted galleries and halls on its ground floor.

On its peeling walls, Young's paintings evoke a livelier, more cosmopolitan past when high society came to party and secret political meetings took place in the garden.

In the main hall, a painting in green and turquoise blue hues celebrates the stars of Egypt's golden era, once patrons of the hotel.

- 'Latest Parisian fashion' -

Crooner Abdel Haleem Hafez serenades belly dancer Samia Gamal in the foreground, while singer Um Kulthum appears in her trademark cat-eye sunglasses seated at a table in the back.

In another painting, at the bottom of the hotel's sweeping staircase, smartly dressed men lead their female partners in billowing long dresses around the ballroom floor.

The scene is inspired by the writings of Lebanese-American author Ameen Rihani, who described attending a party there during his travels to Lebanon from 1907.

"My friend and I stood in the big lobby and watched the male dancers, mostly in formal attire, and the female dancers dressed in the latest Parisian fashion. All dresses were low-neck 'Decollete'," he writes.

In another painting, late Egyptian actor Omar Sharif -- who starred in "Doctor Zhivago" -- appears to be absorbed in a card game.

His portrait hangs near an octagonal poker table, dimly lit by an overhead beige lampshade. Turned over playing cards and colourful poker chips lie on its faded green felt surface.

"We tried to curate the exhibition so that visitors enter and feel that nothing has changed," says curator Noor Haydar.

"In the poker room, there are still cards on the table, the light is on in the kitchen and there are still cups inside," she says.

"We tried to get people to imagine everything that used to happen in this hotel."

But Young's paintings also reflect the region's political history.

In one, he portrays the leaders who attended an Arab League meeting in Sofar in 1947, including Lebanon's first premier after independence Riad al-Solh.