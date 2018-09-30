US museum unveils massive expansion in praise of 'slow art'

At a time when museums are courting Instagram-hungry crowds and visitors have to elbow each other to catch a glimpse, Glenstone has carefully choreographed a journey in the opposite direction as part of its $200 million expansion.

Birdsong and crickets provide the soothing cadence to the 10-minute walk from the parking lot to the new building, along a gravel path carved into rolling hills dotted with wildflowers, sycamore and oak trees.

"Split Rocker," a giant flower-covered sculpture by the equally polarizing and famous Jeff Koons is perched atop a hill gazing toward the 204,000-square-foot (19,000-square-meter) Pavilions complex.

A water court of aquatic plants ringed by walls of glass provides the beating heart of the Thomas Phifer-designed building, flooded with natural light and shaped with individually poured blocks of gray concrete.

The Pavilions' 11 interconnected structures are embedded into the 230 acres (93 hectares) of this former foxhunting estate.

"It's all very carefully calibrated to allow for that prolonged experience," said director Emily Rales, 42, who co-founded Glenstone with her husband Mitchell, a 62-year-old billionaire industrialist.

In an interview, she spoke of their "personal quest to find those quiet moments where you can really sit with a work of art and not feel rushed or pressured to move on."

The setting provides an experience that changes with the seasons and from dawn to dusk in what remains the Raleses' (tax-exempt) backyard.

Glenstone's collection of post-World War II art is considered to be one of the best, including works by Louise Bourgeois, Roni Horn and Richard Serra, who has two torqued steel sculptures on the grounds.

In a radical departure from most other museums, the walls are barren of explanatory texts and some rooms have just a single work of art.

Gray-uniformed guides, many of them in a young professionals training program, politely engage visitors in discussions about what lies before their eyes.