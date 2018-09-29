SPC organises ‘How to develop my critical thinking skills" workshop

Jassim Al Mazmi, Chairman of Sharjah Parents Council said that the workshop aims to develop students’ critical thinking which is one of the most important skills of the 21st century that the academic institutions in the country seek to help students acquire in order to achieve the national agenda 2021.

Dr. Raed Subhi said that the critical thinking skills exceed 30, but the workshop will focus on 4 basic skills: distinguishing between truth and opinion, drawing conclusion, analysis, evaluation and judgment, as all the examples contained in the activity sheet are taken from the Ministry of Education’s curriculum.