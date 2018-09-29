SBA to announce SIBF 2018 programme

Speakers at the press conference will include Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA; Mohammed Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Media Corporation (SMC); Mohammed Al Omaimi, Acting General Manager of Etisalat; and Dr. Akima Umezawa, Consul-General of Japan in UAE, who will be addressing a key audience comprising representatives of cultural entities, the event’s main sponsors, and the UAE media community.

The press conference will highlight SIBF’s key offerings this year, including seminars, discussion panels, reading sessions, poetry evenings and other literary activities. The conference will also announce names of international bestselling authors, poets, key intellectuals, film and media personalities, UAE’s book lovers and cultural enthusiasts can expect to see this year.

SBA calls on all media representative, publishers, authors, intellectuals and those interested in exploring SIBF’s programmes agenda to attend the press conference, which is open to the public.