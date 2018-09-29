Saber Rajab: Featured participations at 7th Kalba Short Plays Festival

Praising the astonishing organisation of the festival, Rajab said in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of KSPF, the Department of Culture in Sharjah shows great interest in this festival, highlighting the importance of such short plays in attracting audiences.

He praised the accuracy and proficiency in the technicality of performances and production of the plays.

Rajab concluded by highlighting the importance of such festivals for the young theatre generations, who are the foundation and future of theatrical movement not only in the Arab world, but also at the local level.