Dr. Ghanim Samarrai: KSPF a golden step towards professionalism

  • Saturday 29, September 2018 in 3:46 PM
Sharjah 24: Dr. Ghanim Samarrai, Associate Professor of Comparative Literature at the University of Sharjah (UoS), affirmed that the Kalba Short Play Festival (KSPF) is an golden opportunity for young talents to become professional in all fields of theatre.
Dr. Samarrai said that this festival along with other specialised theatre festivals reflect a clear and serious vision to achieve Sharjah's goals in developing the skills of young people in the world of theatre.
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Dr. Samarrai added that, through his participation in the various events of the festival, he could see the extent of artistic and aesthetic development witnessed by the festival year after year.
 
He continued that the festival is a good opportunity for talented youth to mingle with experts and specialists in the field, and benefit from their experiences and training.