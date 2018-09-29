Dr. Ghanim Samarrai: KSPF a golden step towards professionalism

Dr. Samarrai said that this festival along with other specialised theatre festivals reflect a clear and serious vision to achieve Sharjah's goals in developing the skills of young people in the world of theatre.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Dr. Samarrai added that, through his participation in the various events of the festival, he could see the extent of artistic and aesthetic development witnessed by the festival year after year.

He continued that the festival is a good opportunity for talented youth to mingle with experts and specialists in the field, and benefit from their experiences and training.