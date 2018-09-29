Algeria’s Minister of Culture announced SIBF’s ‘Cultural Personality of the Year’

Mihoubi was selected in recognition of his remarkable efforts in the journalism and culture fields. He was the editor-in-chief of Al Shaab Newspaper, and served as the Director General of the Algerian Radio and the National Library of Algeria and President of the Supreme Council of the Arabic language in Algeria.

Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, said: “Selecting Algeria’s Minister of Culture exemplifies one of the visions of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who persistently underscored that SIBF is not only an annual book fair that hosts Arab and international publishing houses, but also an inclusive cultural project, which honours creative personalities in recognition of their efforts in the Arabic cultural sphere, and celebrates their cultural achievements.”

Al Ameri noted that the SIBF is dedicated to honouring Arab cultural personalities, underscoring their role in promoting all forms of Arab culture, as well as fostering role models for new generations.

Azzeldine Mihoubi is the recipient of Arab League’s Arab Excellence Award for Cultural Performance in 2017 as well as the Cultural Personality of the Year at Palestine’s Jerusalem Intellectuals Forum.

SIBF’s 37th edition comprises a fully integrated cultural programme that features a plethora of literary and intellectual seminars, discussion panels, reading sessions, poetry evenings and book signing ceremonies.