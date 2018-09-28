Sharjah Youth, SCTDA organise "Milestones" programme to mark World Tourism Day

The programme, in which 25 youth participated, was designed to introduce participants to the most important tourist and cultural attractions and the most important recreational destinations in the Emirate of Sharjah, through a tour that included various visits, in addition to developing their abilities in the art of tourism guidance, and enabling them to describe places by mingling the authenticity of the past with modernity of the present.

Travelling among the most important periods of Islamic history, the youth journeyed to Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation where they saw Islamic coins and documents, and currencies of every historical era.

The youth also enjoyed visiting the “Rain Room” designed by Sharjah Art Foundation as the Middle East debut, where they navigated intuitively and carefully through the dark underground space in order to protect themselves from the downpour.

The programme is based on the keenness of Sharjah Youth and SCTDA to deepen the concepts of loyalty and belonging to the homeland in the hearts of young people, enhance their awareness of the importance of tourism and its social and cultural value, and introduce them to their various sectors. It also opens new horizons for young people in the field of entrepreneurship and provides them with necessary skills to play an active role in society.