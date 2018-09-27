18th Edition of SINF conclude on a high note

Several participants and visitors attended the event this year to further strengthen the art of storytelling. The event this year included 28 hands-on workshops and sessions that shed light on new ideas and good practices of storytelling. Spearheaded by international experts, SINF this year also focused on the development of critical skills, to engage the audience.

“The 18th edition of the Sharjah International Narrators Forum has been a milestone for us, providing children and adults an exceptional platform to access the latest, world-class research theories in storytelling as well as learn the intricacies of the traditional form of art,” said His Excellency Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Chairman of the Supreme Committee – SINF.

Held under the theme, ‘Fairy Tales, the 18th edition of the Sharjah International Narrators Forum (SINF) featured an impressive line-up of narrators and storytellers, providing them a chance to share their tales and perspectives on a wealth of subjects.

His Excellency Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam honoured the storytellers and extended his deepest gratitude to all the partners, co-chairs, volunteers, tellers and audience members who made the 18th edition of SINF such a special event.