Ghalloum added that this approach is the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who is keen to provide the support young talent.

Speaking to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of the 7th edition of the Kalba Festival of Short Plays, Ghuloom said that the festival has established its footprints as one of the important tributaries for the production of a promising stage generation of talented young people.