Ministry of Culture inaugurates Al Burda Exhibition in RAK

Aimed at introducing local audience to the aesthetics and elements of Islamic art, the exhibition showcases 18 winning masterpieces from past editions of Al Burda Award. The event also celebrated an Emirati Malid performance, a recitation of poems that recounts the birth and life of Prophet Mohammed (Pbuh), organised in partnership with Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation and the Department of Antiquities and Museums in Ras al-Khaimah.

Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, highlighted the role of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in shaping the cultural identity of the UAE and the conservation of Emirati cultural heritage. Al Kaabi pointed out that Al Malid was one of the most important traditional Emirati performances that the Founding Father was keen on celebrating with the local community during social events.

"Organising the Emirati Malid performance in Ras al-Khaimah stems from our strategy to preserve cultural heritage and promote it among future generations. Al Malid does not only embody the UAE cultural heritage, it is a traditional art that strengthens the values and fabric of our social interactions," she added.

The opening speech was given by Sheikh Salem Khalid Al Qasimi, Assistant Under-Secretary of Knowledge Development at MCKD. Al Qassimi thanked Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation and the Department of Antiquities and Museums for their contribution to the success of Al Burda exhibition. He also emphasised the importance of joint efforts and collaborations among cultural institutions in the UAE to grow the knowledge and cultural scene through a series of initiatives across the country.

The 14th of November will mark the launch of the 15th edition of Al Burda Festival, an initiative of the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development. The event aims to celebrate Islamic culture through Islamic art, music, and architecture. The festival will host key creative leaders and visionaries from different sectors where they will exchange insights, share ideas and work together towards common goals. It is set to become an international showcase of Islamic culture.

The festival will announce the winners of the annual Al Burda Award.