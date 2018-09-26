UAEBBY organises a workshop about “How to create Silent Books”

Silent books are simply, books without words where images are used to tell stories. The UAEBBY calls all professionals who are proficient at illustrations, graphic designing, or have an excellent knowledge of the basics of illustration such as facial expressions, movement, perspective, and style to apply and be a part of this ambitious workshop.

It’s a four-day workshop that begins on October 1st until October 4th and the exhibition began on 16th September will be until 18th October under the theme, “Discover a story beyond words!” The UAEBBY is calling participants to send in their application with a brief biography and samples of their work to [email protected] Only 15 participants will be selected to create a silent book which begins from building ideas to establishing good flow to storyboarding and book formatting.

Even after the workshop, the participants will be guided to work on the book until complement with follow-ups to ensure the progress. The aim of this workshop is to have 15 fully produced silent books in the UAE.

This is the second time that UAEBBY has organised this workshop. The first edition was an immense success which resulted in 8 Emirati Silent Books and is currently presented in the exhibition. It was hosted in Flying Saucer in Sharjah and Emmi Jormalainen, a well-renowned illustrator and visual artist, was the trainer during the workshop and will be continuing with this edition as well.

Emmi is an illustrator and visual artist working primarily with drawing and storytelling. She publishes silent book often and works with different children’s book publishers. She enjoys experimenting with everything that involves visual storytelling.