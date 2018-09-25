Sharjah Media City hosts students of ‘Future Talents’ students

These students, all from Sharjah schools, were selected last July to create works of art that reflect their vision of the future of Sharjah.

The students’ artworks will be displayed at a special exhibition at the new headquarters of Sharjah Media City. Awards will also be given to the winning works, which will be selected by the jury in the coming weeks.

Dr. Khaled Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City, expressed astonishment at the students’ performance congratulating the young participants for their creative efforts. He affirmed that Shams’ initiatives help develop the artistic abilities of students from an early age adding that such contests will also help prepare these young minds, to face the real world, later in their life.

He went on to confirm that art knows no boundaries, and Sharjah Media City is pleased to sponsor talents and offer them the platform to showcase their valuable artistic creative works to the world, and Shams will continue to host more of these programmes in the future.