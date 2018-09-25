Sharjah Media City hosts students of ‘Future Talents’ students

  • Tuesday 25, September 2018 in 10:23 PM
  • Dr. Khaled Al Midfa reviewing students’ works
Sharjah 24: Sharjah Media City (Shams), an innovative free zone hub for specialised facilities in creative and media industries, hosted 20 students from the region's artistic elite talents as part of the Future Talents programme, Monday, September 24, 2018 at the city.
These students, all from Sharjah schools, were selected last July to create works of art that reflect their vision of the future of Sharjah. 
 
The students’ artworks will be displayed at a special exhibition at the new headquarters of Sharjah Media City. Awards will also be given to the winning works, which will be selected by the jury in the coming weeks.
 
Dr. Khaled Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City, expressed astonishment at the students’ performance congratulating the young participants for their creative efforts. He affirmed that Shams’ initiatives help develop the artistic abilities of students from an early age adding that such contests will also help prepare these young minds, to face the real world, later in their life.
 
He went on to confirm  that art knows no boundaries, and Sharjah Media City is pleased to sponsor talents and offer them the platform to showcase their valuable artistic creative works  to the world, and  Shams will continue to host more of these programmes in the future.