Moza bin Dakheen: 600 viewers watched ‘Peak Hour’ play in its debut

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Bin Dakheen affirmed SEWA’s endeavour to promote power rationalisation in an innovative method that addresses children’s way of thinking so that the lesson behind the play could be conveyed.

She pointed out that the play has attracted about 600 students from different schools in Sharjah in its debut

Bin Dakheen called on all members of the public to attend the free –of - charge final show on Thursday, 27 September, at 7:30 pm, at the Culture Palace Theatre.