Moza bin Dakheen: 600 viewers watched ‘Peak Hour’ play in its debut

  • Tuesday 25, September 2018 in 6:59 PM
Sharjah 24: Moza Bin Dakheen, Head of Communication and Partnerships Section at Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA), announced Tuesday that the Authority launched the play "Peak Hour" in cooperation with the Cultural and Information Office of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Bin Dakheen affirmed SEWA’s endeavour to promote power rationalisation in an innovative method that addresses children’s way of thinking so that the lesson behind the play could be conveyed.
 
She pointed out that the play has attracted about 600 students from different schools in Sharjah in its debut 
 
Bin Dakheen called on all members of the public to attend the free –of - charge final show on Thursday, 27 September, at 7:30 pm, at the Culture Palace Theatre.