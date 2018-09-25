Egypt discovers 'huge ancient building' south of Cairo

Mostafa Waziri, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said in a statement that the building was likely part of the residential block of the area.

Another official, Adel Okash, the head of the Central Department of Cairo and Giza Antiquities, said that the archaeologists found another building attached to the main one that includes a large Roman bath and a room that was probably used for religious rituals.

Egypt has in recent months announced a series of ancient discoveries, in the hope of reviving its battered tourism industry, a main source of national income.