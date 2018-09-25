SINF abuzz with fairy tale-themed workshops

Transforming the premises of Sharjah Expo Centre into a magical landscape, SINF hosted several workshops that offered children and adults an opportunity to immerse in an enchanted atmosphere. While the village streets, fun animals and the most beloved characters from fairy tales came to live at ‘Drawing Fairy Tales and Its Characters’, the workshop on ‘Masks Making’ and ‘The Art of Origami’ featured beautiful handicrafts. In addition, ‘The Traditional Puppet Making’ unfolded UAE’s historic presence, offering children and adults a glimpse into the country’s rich heritage.

“Storytelling is a vital educative tool, and an important force of ethnicity and culture. It is a form of expression that helps children communicate effectively and boosts their confidence. Through these workshops, exercises and demonstrations, we aim to encourage the young and old to strengthen their creative expressions as well as have access to learn new skills,” said His Excellency Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Chairman of the Supreme Committee – SINF.

SINF hosts a variety of workshops, seminars and live demonstrations every year for children and adults that enlighten and inspire them to go beyond the realms of traditional storytelling methods. The event this year also featured an ‘Educational Workshop on Shadow Play’ as well as showcased splendid performances by ‘The Brazilian Shadow Play Theatre’.

The 18th edition of Sharjah International Narrators Forum (SINF), an event for storytellers, performers, narrators and experts from different countries runs at the Sharjah Expo Centre from September 24th to 26th under the theme ‘Fairy Tales’.