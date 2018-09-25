Sharjah Art Museum hosts an exhibition of two artists

The two artists Heimo Zobernig and Abdulnasser Gharem – one from Austria, the other from Saudi Arabia have come together because they have one thing in common. Both have changed "behavior" through their artistic work. Joseph Beuys coined the term "social sculpture" (Soziale Plastik), meaning that the consciousness changed by art leads to a different social behaviour.

Manal Ataya, SMA Director-General, said that the Subversive Forms of “Social Sculpture” is the launch of a new season of activities and events at the SMA, where visitors are introduced to the works of two creative artists, in a unique and challenging manner that we witness for the first time in Sharjah.