Noura Al Kaabi visits Fujairah's Bait Al Fan

Al Kaabi was accompanied during her tour by Hamdan Karam Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, and artist Azza Al Qubaisi, Representative of the Artistic Programme of the Authority.

She visited the studio of the resident artists that houses their artworks, as well as reviewed the venue’s art workshop, and watched a short film on the authority’s activities in 2018.

Al Kaabi commended Bait Al Fan and said, "I am very proud of the presence of artists and their artworks and paintings in Bait Al Fan. I hope to see Bait Al Fan participate in international events."

She added that the visit aims to strengthen the relations between the ministry and the authority.

Hamdan Al Kaabi welcomed Noura Al Kaabi’s visit to Bait Al Fan, which is a historic venue where artworks are exhibited and many events, workshops and courses are held while affirming that her visit will motivate the venue’s artists to work harder in highlighting the role of culture, history and heritage in Fujairah, as well as in promoting cooperation between the authority and the ministry.

Al Qubaisi said that the visit of Al Kaabi is an opportunity to show her Bait Al Fan’s artworks, events and workshops as well as the works of its 15 resident artists from the UAE and other countries.