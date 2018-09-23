Hazza bin Tahnoon inaugurates 10th Al Ain Book Fair

Also present were Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Under-Secretary of DCT - Abu Dhabi.

The Book Fair opened with a special performance celebrating the 88th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reflecting the strong, deeply-rooted brotherly ties between the two countries.

Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoon toured the Fair’s pavilions, which are hosting 92 exhibitors and showcasing thousands of science and literature titles in both Arabic and English, with a special focus on books and activities for children. He also explored a number of AABF’s events, which are presenting a wide-range of activities promoting Emirati publishing.

Regarding this year’s Fair, the DCT - Abu Dhabi Chairman said, "AABF plays a key role in driving the local publishing industry, promoting reading, and building an intellectual community. Marking its 10th anniversary, the Fair features 92 local and regional exhibitors, which is a ten percent growth in terms of reserved space, compared to last year."

"By featuring 13 seminars, 11 book signings and several educational workshops, this year’s programme contributes to boosting AABF’s status as a key platform for supporting local publishing. This special event emphasizes DCT - Abu Dhabi’s dedication to celebrating cultural events that raise Abu Dhabi’s profile and highlight its mission to serve as a cultural beacon and hub for human interaction, as well as a model for diversity and social cohesion," Al Mubarak added.

Sharing his thoughts about the Fair, Saif Saeed Ghobash said, "Al Ain Book Fair returns for its 10th anniversary, to celebrate thought pioneers and local writers and authors, as well as affirming its cultural role as a bridge connecting thinkers with audiences in Al Ain and across the UAE. Over the past decade, the Fair has succeeded in establishing a unique platform to exchange ideas, present the latest concepts in the cultural field, and promote awareness of the value of books and reading in human development and learning. DCT - Abu Dhabi has created a holistic cultural and educational programme for the Fair, comprising events and activities that suit different tastes and ages, with special consideration for the impact of the internet and e-books on reading.

"Al Ain Book Fair’s programme will create a vibrant intellectual atmosphere bringing together cultural pioneers, publishers and writers, along with a wide collection of literary creations in all its various forms, from poetry to prose, from critique to financial, and from theoretical and scientific fields, offering the products of the literary elite to younger generations, as well as introducing emerging talents," noted Ghobash.

The Fair is open to visitors from 09:00 to 13:00 and 17:00 to 22:00 throughout the week, except for Friday, with opening times 17:00 and 22:00.