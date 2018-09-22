Countdown to SINF begins

Set to take place from the 24th to 26th September 2018 at Expo Centre Sharjah, under the theme ‘Fairy Tales’, this year’s edition will focus on innovative interpretations and spark influential conversations that will inspire, challenge and motivate kids and adults to know more about storytelling and its advantages in social development.

SINF promises to offer deep insights on the techniques of fine storytelling for lovers of stories, enthusiasts and returning visitors to the festival. This year SINF will host 28 activities, round table discussions and debates that will shed light on artistic storytelling expressions and reinforce Sharjah’s leading position as an arts community.

“With just a few days to go for the event to kickstart, the SINF team is working hard to ensure that all arrangements are well taken care of. The program this year has been aligned to appeal to both adults and kids alike, which will offer a slice of fresh perspective on the art of storytelling. We invite and encourage story lovers, enthusiasts, families and visitors to be a part of this strategic forum to explore not just the creative expressions, but also the rich, cultural heritage of the Emirate which will be highlighted through the medium of storytelling,” said Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) and Chairman of SINF’s Supreme Committee.

Since its establishment, SINF has remained one of the most popular events for the arts and life community, and will continue to raise the standards with its new offerings and activities in years to come.