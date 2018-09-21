15th SINF wraps up in Morocco

The Forum translated the vision and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, of moving the narrative event beyond the borders of the UAE to benefit more Arab writers and audiences, and to promote cultural cooperation between the Moroccan Ministry of Culture and Communication and the Department of Culture in Sharjah, under the patronage of King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

During the Forum, 60 writers from Arab and foreign countries presented critical studies and work papers addressing the transformations and aesthetics of the novel, as well as recording testimonies of Arab novelists who revealed their narrative experiences.

The participants expressed their thanks and gratitude to King Mohammed VI and His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for the care and hospitality they received at SINF and for the success of the events.

The closing ceremony saw the attendance of Abdullah Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture in Sharjah, along with Mohammad Al Qaseer, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs of the Department of Culture, a host of novelists, critics, academics and researchers.