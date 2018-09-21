SINF hosts workshop on art of storytelling

The workshop drew a number of participants, presenters and performers.

"It was a pleasure to host the workshop on storytelling techniques. Since the establishment, of SINF, we have been committed to preserving and promoting this significant art form, and the workshop was a reflection of our continued efforts to provide narrators and storytellers with an opportunity to share and exchange knowledge and best practices," said Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Chairman of the Supreme Committee - SINF.

While participants at the workshop had an opportunity to learn and discover elements that change the act of simply telling a story into a magical and unforgettable storytelling experience, the workshop also focussed on the connection with the listener, interactivity, the emotional aspect of the stories and how to awaken a taste for reading in young children. In addition, the workshop highlighted storytelling techniques that please children, young people and adults, as well as shed light on basic principles for narrating a story.

Fabio Lisboa, a Brazilian storyteller who teaches students and teachers the art of storytelling acknowledged the importance of such forums. He said, "SINF is truly an inspiring platform, and workshops as these not only encourage individuals to exchange conversations but also inspire them to narrate and boost skills. There is no age to narrate a story, and a good storyteller is a good listener. The art of storytelling is a dialogue between two hearts and I am privileged to have had this opportunity to narrate my stories, engage and interact with storytellers from other parts of the world, as well as exchange insightful information on the art of storytelling. The workshop has been a splendid experience, which I am sure can be weaved into a magical story for others to learn."

Aimed at exploring creative ideas to narrate stories, the workshop served as an influential platform for creative individuals to learn and explore new avenues in storytelling, whilst truly inspiring their hearts and minds.