"Sharjah Munshid" unveils singing talents in Arab Countries

Concluding its Arabic tour of applicants’ testing, the programme will return to its headquarters at Sharjah Media Corporation in the Emirate of Sharjah on 22 September, to test local talents.

Interested applicants can also apply via the programmes’ website www.munshid.smc.ae with 30 September is set as a deadline.

Najmuddin Hashim, Executive Producer of the Sharjah Junior Munshid, said that the 11th edition of the programme has received excellent participations, expressing the great legacy of the Arab countries in the field of singing arts. He hoped that the next edition would reveal talented singers who enrich the singing field.

He added that the programme has become one of the programmes that take care of talents and introduce them to the public to quench their love for prestigious art.