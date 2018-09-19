SHI highlights UAE heritage in China

The delegation was headed by His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Heritage Institute, and Ahmed Mohammed Al Dah, Head of the SHI’s Department for International Relations.

Commenting on the visit, His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, said that the Sharjah Heritage Institute works in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to spread Arabic culture and language throughout the world.

“Being the largest country in terms of population, China has an ancient civilisation, as one of the oldest civilisations in the world. And its distinguished heritage which is characterised by its distinctive cultural diversity,” His Excellency has further stressed.

During the visit, the SHI delegation met the President of the Zhejiang Gongshang University, and discussed the terms of the agreement that was signed previously between the two sides , as well as ways of developing joint cooperation between the University and the Sharjah Heritage Institute.

Concluding the visit, which was attended by a number of dignitaries, the delegation made a number of official visits.