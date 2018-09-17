Al Ain Book Fair 10th edition cultural programme announced

The Book Fair will also present a selection of products from various fields across literature, thought, poetry, history, photography and a variety of academic and educational books.

Hosting a group of thought pioneers, intellectuals, writers and journalists, the fair will also provide the public with opportunities to meet with authors and participate in interactive talks and cultural dialogues, as well as enjoy a selection of live musical performances.

Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Acting Executive Director of the National Library Sector, DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "This year marks a significant milestone for Al Ain Book Fair as it marks the fair’s 10-year anniversary which coincides with the ‘Year of Zayed’. The late Founding Father was known for supporting education and culture as key pillars in development and human advancement. Al Ain Book Fair aims to provide visitors with an opportunity to participate in a vibrant, cultural and creative movement with various engaging programmes."

Through several specialised seminars, the cultural programme at Al Ain Book Fair will addresses significant aspects of the cultural landscape in the region. Sessions will include: ‘Writing with a Camera Lens’, a seminar featuring Nasser Al Dhaheri and Mohammad Al Maskari, which will focus on a photographer’s work in narrating a story through photography. Meanwhile, ‘Children’s Literature: The Future of the Writing Generations’, led by Sheikha Mariam Saqr Al Qasimi and Buthaina Sharif, will address the importance of children literature in light of the rise of technological developments.

The ‘Emirati Short Story: Forecasting the Future of Narration’ seminar, presented by Emirati novelist Shaima Al Marzouqi, will scrutinise the role of narration in writing short stories, novels, or any Emirati literary genre. The aim of this seminar is to make a creative product that can delve into psychological and societal interactions. Other sessions include ‘Theatre in the UAE’, which will tackle the role of Emirati theatre in shaping customs and traditions.

Through its various activities, the cultural programme also seeks to promote the emergence of the arts. As such, a selection of musical performances will be presented throughout the fair, such as Melodies from Balochistan, Matryoushka- a Russian classical music performance, and Bahar Al Fujairah, a musical recital led by renowned artist Ali Al Hefaiti and group of students from the Fujairah Fine Arts Academy. Other musical performances include jazz rhythms by My Music Head from Dubai, and Indian music by Mirchi Percussions.