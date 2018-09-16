Egypt unveils colossi of ancient Egyptian King Ramses II

Egyptian minister of antiquities Khaled al-Anani said the two colossi had been left lying on the ground in pieces since their discovery in the 19th century.

Two columns belonging to King Ramses II were also restored and erected at the San al-Hagar site in Egypt's Sharqiya governorate.

Al-Anani said the site contained approximately 20 obelisks that had been damaged over the past few hundred years, and many other artefacts that an Egyptian archaeological mission has been restoring since 2017.

According to the ministry, San al-Hagar was Egypt's capital during the 21st and 23rd Dynasties and contains a large number of tombs and temples.